Troopers identify victim in Soldotna house fire

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published November 24, 2023 at 10:20 AM AKST
Elizabeth Earl
/
KDLL

Alaska State Troopers have finally identified the victim of an October house fire in Soldotna that completely destroyed a residence.

Troopers say the man killed in the fire is 73-year-old Dan Vernon Dacus.

On October 19, Central Emergency Services responded to a Soldotna home that was completely engulfed in flames. Responders found one individual dead inside the residence. Troopers say the home was completely destroyed by the fire, and sent the remains to the state autopsy office for identification.

A trooper spokesperson said the cause of the fire is still part of an active investigation, but foul play was likely not involved. Dacus was the sole resident in the home at the time of the fire.
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
