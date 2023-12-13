Borough considers simplified logo

The Kenai Peninsula Borough is considering an update to its almost 30-year-old logo.

The current Kenai Peninsula Borough logo.

The old logo, adopted in 1995, features the head of a moose and eagle, and a salmon jumping from the water, in the foreground, all in full color. Behind them is an offshore oil platform, and behind that, a depiction of a snow-capped Mt. Redoubt dominates the rest of the circular image.

An ordinance to adopt a new logo, brought by Mayor Peter Micciche, was introduced Tuesday night. According to the ordinance, changing the logo has been one of the borough’s public relations goals since 2021. It describes the current logo as dated, difficult to scale and too detailed.

The new proposed logo is simpler in color and detail. In navy, purple and yellow, it shows a silhouette of Mt. Redoubt, spruce trees and the eight stars of the Big Dipper under the letters KPB. A ring around the image reads “Kenai Peninsula Borough, Alaska - Est. 1964.”

Homer Assembly Member Kelly Cooper introduced the ordinance on behalf of the mayor Tuesday night. She said the new logo’s simplicity will actually save the borough money in the long run.

“With most things being paperless now, that expense of changing that logo out isn’t ridiculous. It will actually be more affordable because there aren’t as many colors,” Cooper said.

According to the ordinance, the new logo was created through a collaborative effort between graphic designers, borough staff and elected officials.

The borough assembly will have a public hearing and take a final vote on the logo on Jan. 16.