Orchestra to perform 'Evening of Christmas' concert series

The Kenai Peninsula Orchestra will host two matinee Christmas concerts this Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The events will showcase the talent of nearly 100 orchestra and choir members from across the peninsula.

Performers will play 10 holiday classics, including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of The Year” and “Silent Night.” The concert will also feature an audience sing-along.

The Kenai Peninsula Orchestra is 100% volunteer-based. Conductor Eric Simondsen says that volunteers collectively travel thousands of miles each year to rehearse.

“I really would like the community to recognize just the number of talented musicians there are out there,” he said. “It’s really a unique opportunity to come out, maybe be surprised. Some of the people you work with are also incredibly talented musicians.”

The first of the Christmas concerts will be held at the Homer High School Auditorium at 3 p.m. Dec. 16. The second is at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Kenai Central High School Auditorium.

Admission is $15 for adults and free for those 18 and under. Presale tickets are available at the Homer Bookstore and River City Books in Soldotna.