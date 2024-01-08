Wildlife Refuge to host speaker series

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge will begin hosting a wintertime speaker series Jan. 10 at the Refuge Visitor Center in Soldotna. The “Ways of Knowing” series will spotlight topics related to the outdoors through the month of March.

Guest speakers of this series include biologists and rangers from the refuge. This month’s talking points will highlight wildlife underpasses, bear biology and wildland fire fuel breaks on the peninsula. The first speaker is wildlife biologist Todd Eskelin, who will present about birding and bird watching apps.

“That’s the central, key feature, that all of these really diverse topics share, is that it all comes back to this amazing public land that we call our backyard," said Leah Eskelin, visitor’s services park ranger at the refuge. "How humans interact with it, have interacted with it over time, and how we hope to be able to in the future.”

The speaker series will be held on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon. Hot tea and coffee will be provided, but bringing your own lunch is recommended. The presentations are free and open to the public.