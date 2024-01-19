Soldotna man arrested on domestic violence, kidnapping counts

Police arrested a 19-year-old Soldotna resident for assault, kidnapping and interfering with a domestic violence report this week.

Alaska State Troopers received information regarding an ongoing domestic violence situation in Soldotna Jan. 18. After an investigation, the Soldotna Police Department and Troopers determined 19-year-old Koda Norbeck of Soldotna had violently assaulted his girlfriend on several occasions over the last few months. On one occasion, troopers say, Norbeck held her against her will. He also interfered with a domestic violence report by taking away the victim’s cell phone.

Police and state troopers arrested Norbeck Thursday. He is charged with two counts of assault, kidnapping and interfering with the report of a domestic violence crime.