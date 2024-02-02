Latin jazz ensemble to perform in Soldotna

The Performing Arts Society, a concert organizing group on the Kenai Peninsula, will host a Latin jazz ensemble this Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church in Soldotna. Inspired by Brazilian and New Orleans-style jazz, the Anchorage-based quintet will spotlight both Latin classics and original music.

The performance is the first in a four-concert series being performed around the state that aims to promote the Alaska Jazz Workshop’s mission of providing jazz education and performance opportunities. John Damberg is president of the organization. He also plays marimba with the quintet.

“When we think of jazz, a lot of time people get a bad taste in their mouth because they think ‘oh, it’s too complicated, it’s too difficult, it’s not relatable to the public,’" Damberg said. "Our music, I think, is very relatable, it’s got nice grooves, it’s got nice melodies, and I think the audience should walk away with an uplifted feeling.”

Saturday’s show will highlight the musical talent of Bob Andrews, who Damberg says is the best groove bass player in the state. It’ll also showcase percussionist Eiden Pospisil, a former student of Damberg’s.

“Our jazz is combined to make it interesting, approachable and feel good," Damberg said.

"In a way, it’s sort of a fun evening of Latin jazz music therapy, to warm up your very cold winter days.”

The Latin jazz performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets at Country Liquor and Curtain Call Boutique in Kenai, and River City Books in Soldotna. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.