Kenai Police charge Nikiski man for sexual relationship with minor

Kenai Police have charged a 40-year-old Nikiski man with five counts of sexual abuse of a minor for a 2022 incident.

In a criminal complaint, police say they interviewed a 15-year-old girl about her experiences in spring 2022, when she was 14. She told police she met Walmart employee Craig King one day while at the Kenai store, and they exchanged Snapchat information. She told police she sent many nude photographs to King, per his request, over several months.

Eventually, she told police, she ran away from home and stayed at King’s home, where they had a sexual relationship.

In April 2023, police interviewed King, during which they say he admitted to receiving nude photographs and having sex with a minor. According to the complaint, King told police he knew what he’d done was wrong, but felt bad for the girl because of, “what she was going through.”

Police issued a warrant for King’s arrest last Thursday, but he is not yet in custody.

Kenai Police Chief David Ross said he was unable to comment on the investigation because it involves an open sex crimes case.