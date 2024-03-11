Wildlife Refuge celebrates new season with spring break program

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is celebrating the budding spring season with its Spring Break Fun Days program. The program includes hands-on activities and documentary screenings highlighting several springtime topics.

“Spring is kind of exciting because we are looking at winter in the rearview and we have all the fun of summer ahead of us, but it also feels like a bit of a long season sometimes, where we have breakup," said Leah Eskelin, lead park ranger and visitor center manager at the refuge. "How can we celebrate springtime?”

Each day of the program will spotlight a different springtime topic, such as animal camouflage, spring migration, insect pollination and more. The program is geared toward all ages.

Eskelin hopes the program will get families outside to celebrate the change in seasons.

“I’m hoping people that come just take a moment to look around," she said. "It’s been really busy in my family calendar and I don’t think we take enough time to slow down and spend some family time together. That’s my hope.”

The program overlaps with the refuge’s “Ways of Knowing” Wednesday presentation series. This week’s 11 a.m. presentation is about harvesting the tree mushroom chaga on public lands. The refuge also offers a registration-only snowshoe checkout this Thursday and Friday.

The Spring Break Fun Days program will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Documentary screenings with popcorn will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. each day. The program and documentary viewing are free and open to the public.

More information about the Spring Break Fun Days program can be found on the refuge’s Facebook page.