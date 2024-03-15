Local food advocacy organization co-locates with The Goods

In a backroom of The Goods in Soldotna, a variety of cookbooks, recipe cards and other resources rest on a shelf alongside a large, plush carrot. The collaborative space is open to anyone, with a goal of making local food more accessible to increase its overall consumption.

Talk of co-locating at The Goods has been in the works since last fall. Eliza Eller is a steering committee member of Kenai Local Food Connection and says having a physical space with the sustainable market and restaurant made sense, objectively and financially.

“My hope for it is that it will be a truly collaborative space," she said. "Our vision for this space is that it’s like a local food center, and many different groups are using this space for promoting those healthy local foods, because we don’t think this is something we can do alone.”

The grassroots organization has many ideas for the space, which include hosting resource fairs, support groups, cooking classes and more. The space goes hand-in-glove with The Goods’ goal of having 150 Kenai Peninsula families spending at least $200 a month on locally grown, healthy food. According to Eller, less than 1% of all peninsula grocery shoppers do so.

“A big part of our mission is to not just support the local farmers and promote people to eat healthier, but also to make these foods accessible to families who can’t afford them," Eller said. "A lot of people think, ‘Oh, local foods is a good idea, but I just can’t afford it.’ The reality is that we live in an America where cheap food is quite plentiful, unfortunately it’s not always good for you, it’s not always healthy for you.”

“More money needs to be invested into local foods, and local businesses and all these things you hear me shouting about,” said Willow King, owner of The Goods and committee member of Kenai Local Food Connection. “It just has to happen faster. It will help it happen faster, and that’s what we need. We need 100% of our population mindfully investing in local food.”

Kenai Local Food Connection recently held a fundraiser where they announced the co-location with The Goods. The organization says the space will foster constant contact with committee members and increase the momentum of local food production and consumption.

King says not all of the space’s benefits have been identified.

“The education aspect is just so big, and it allows for new program areas that we haven’t even been able to dream of as a for-profit entity,” King said.

“Changing your food habits, that’s a big, tall order," Eller said. "I have a lot of respect for the journey that is. It’s a matter of changing the whole culture, really. That’s a big, long journey, but one that’s definitely needed now.”

The organization’s goal is to double local food production and consumption on the Kenai Peninsula over the next five years. For more information about Kenai Local Food Connection or to view a local resource guide, visit the organization’s website.