Health fair to occur in Soldotna

Alaska Health Fair, Inc, a nonprofit that organizes health fairs throughout the state, will host an event this Friday and Saturday at Peninsula Center Mall in Soldotna. The educational event will inform attendees about services provided by the American Cancer Society, Cook Inlet Counseling, Alaska Breast and Cervical Screening and other local health services.

The fair will also offer low-cost, comprehensive blood testing. Betty Riethe is the nonprofit’s program director and says it provides some of the most comprehensive blood testing results in the state.

“It gets mailed to them, so they know what their cholesterol is, they know how high it is, how low it is," Riethe said. "They know what to do with their health, and with the exhibitors and the 800 number that we have included with the results we mail them, they have a number they can call and talk to a very qualified nurse.”

Blood tests are $45 each, although certain health insurance providers will reimburse patients for the cost. The comprehensive screening will test for a number of health concerns, including coronary heart disease, liver disease, diabetes, anemia and others. Riethe says the fair will also offer glaucoma screenings.

“Many folks are underinsured, or no insurance at all, and it allows them to be able to afford really good health care,” she said.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Appointments are required for blood testing and can be made on the organization’s website. There, you can also find a list of other screenings the organization offers.

Organizers expect a crowd at the health fair and suggest arriving early.