Outdoor gear swap to be held this weekend

The Kenai Peninsula chapter of Trout Unlimited, a nonprofit focused on freshwater habitat conservation, will host a fishing and outdoor gear swap this Saturday in Soldotna Creek Park. The event will help raise money for the organization and introduce fly fishing techniques.

Local coordinator Alexa Millward says people interested in rehoming their outdoor equipment can donate it for the event.

“Gear that we’re collecting includes anything from saltwater, freshwater fly fishing gear, as well as general outdoor gear," she said. "That could be camping gear, hiking gear, all the things that will help get you outside.”

Attendees of the gear swap will have the opportunity to learn how to fly fish through an introductory course. There will also be a free community picnic and discussion about the Kenai Peninsula chapter’s current projects.

Proceeds from the event will help fund conservation projects, including efforts to map the Kenai Peninsula’s anadromous water bodies with the Kenai Watershed Forum. Those who sell outdoor gear can choose to donate all or part of the money to Trout Unlimited.

“This event is for the community to come together and get excited for the fishing season, and if we raise a little extra funds on top of it, that’ll just be a bonus,” Millward said.

The fishing and outdoor gear swap will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fly fishing demonstration begins at 11:30 and the picnic begins at 1.

To donate gear, contact the Kenai Watershed Forum.