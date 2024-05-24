Mayhem ensues at the 'Renaissance Faire'

In today’s world, not everybody enjoys watching a traditional Shakespearean play. They’re long, dry and sometimes difficult to understand. The characters in this play understand that competition from the nearby theme park Medieval World is driving the annual Renaissance fair into the ground. The fair’s traditional Shakespearean production, in particular, is hit the hardest.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Jousting activities during The Kenai Performers' medieval fair to promote "Murder at the Renaissance Faire"

To save the fair, a new director is called upon to attract more people to it. But, instead of bringing the fair to life, an actor is found murdered and blame is thrown every which way.

Terri Zopf-Schoessler plays Marghet Pierre, the fair’s new director. She’s also the director of this production.

“Marghet Pierre, she knows all," Zopf-Schoessler said while in character. "She sees all and everyone else. Complete chaos. Why did I come to this parody of an imitation of a Renaissance fair? Never mind.”

Zopf-Schoessler says the cast of 11 is experienced and has great comedic timing, which has made her role as director relatively painless. She says her primary job has been telling actors where to stand while the cast develops their characters, even creating sidebars and unscripted banter onstage.

Donna Shirnberg plays Emma, the Renaissance fair’s former director who was replaced by Pierre. As one might expect, Emma is not thrilled by this.

“I come back and there’s a series of unfortunate events that I don’t know about," Shirnberg said. "The cast reveals them to me one by one, which makes it very interesting to be in the dark, to be the only person onstage who has no clue what’s going on or why it’s going on.”

KDLL / Hunter Morrison A group in costume during The Kenai Performers' medieval fair Saturday

The colorful production also highlights an on-stage sound person, who interacts with actors by showing them what it’s like to create sounds. And, it features two sharply dressed inanimate dummies.

The cast began rehearsing around the time the theater company was wrapping up its production of “The Odd Couple” this spring. Zopf-Schoessler and Shirnberg also played the “odd couple” in the previous show.

Written by local playwright Michael Druce, The Kenai Performers’ production of “Murder at the Renaissance Faire” is completely volunteer-driven. Zopf-Schoessler says the show is so funny you’ll laugh until your stomach hurts.

“People come and clean, offer things, feed us," she said. "It’s been pretty amazing. It is truly an entire community that comes together in community theater.”

The Kenai Performers’ production of “Murder at the Renaissance Faire” will run for one more weekend at the group’s headquarters behind Subway on K-Beach Road. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. This is the group’s last show of the season.

To purchase tickets or view the schedule for next season, visit their website.