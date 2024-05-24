Mouth 2 Mouth race to occur Memorial Day

Cook Inletkeeper, a Homer-based environmental nonprofit, will host its Mouth 2 Mouth Wild Run and Ride this Monday, Memorial Day. The annual adventure race runs ten miles from the mouth of the Kasilof River to the mouth of the Kenai River and is open to runners and fat tire cyclists.

The race is one of the peninsula’s first of the season. David Knight, Inletkeeper’s community engagement coordinator, says the event celebrates the area’s waters and lands.

“The race is meant to just kind of bring people together to connect people to the watershed," he said. "The Cook Inlet is right out our back door, so we get to really celebrate the time of year when people come out of cabin fever and bring us closer to one another.”

While the Mouth 2 Mouth race is ten miles, there’s also a three-mile option. Each participant will be entered into a drawing to win a fat tire bike.

Proceeds from the race will support Cook Inletkeeper’s work of protecting the Cook Inlet watershed. The event also welcomes spectators to cheer on runners and cyclists.

“We’re such a diverse community, but I think that we can come together around celebrating what we have in our backyard," Knight said. "Really, just bringing people around that to celebrate those small connections that we have in the bigger picture, and bringing people closer for a deeper appreciation of the Cook Inlet beaches.”

For more information about the race or to register, visit Cook Inletkeeper’s website.