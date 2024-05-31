Police 'boot camp' offers youth a glimpse into law enforcement careers

Inside a conference room at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex, Lt. Ryan Browning of the Homer Police Department demonstrates to a group of high school students the basics of Brazilian jiu jitsu.

The defensive tactic shows students how to control a combative person with minimal risk to themselves and the aggressor. The demonstration is one of many in the Soldotna Police Department's youth boot camp, which provides kids training and insight into the work of law enforcement officers.

First held last summer, the camp offers teachings in use of force, active shooting situations, drug recognition and more from numerous agencies on the Kenai Peninsula.

Sgt. Tobin Brennan of the Soldotna Police Department is the organizer of the camp. He says it’s an alternative to the biennial Police Explorers conference for youth interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. The conference hasn’t been held since the pandemic.

“We want the kids to not only be able to learn about what we do but be able to separate reality from fiction with things that they see on TV," Brennan said. "Even more than that, it’s a chance for the kids to come and interact with law enforcement, and understand that law enforcement isn’t a scary thing, that we are normal people in the community. We want them to have positive interactions with us here, that way they’ll have positive interactions with us in the community.”

As part of the day’s defensive tactics instruction, officers provide a Taser demonstration. Matt Meade is a firefighter with Central Emergency Services and was asked to be tased for educational purposes. Although a painful experience, Meade says the valuable demonstration allows students to see first-hand how a Taser is properly used to subdue an agitator.

“It was a long five-second ride, you lock up and there’s nothing you can do about it," he said. "It’s a good experience, and as far as educational purposes, to watch the kids understand and officers explain after the fact. It’s a demonstration, so it’s good for the future.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Law enforcement officers demonstrate Brazilian jiu jitsu to a group of students

Even though some students who signed up for this year’s boot camp are genuinely interested in a career in law enforcement, many are there strictly out of interest in what police officers do. Lyndzi Gaucin signed up for the boot camp last year out of curiosity and says she wasn’t planning on becoming a cop. Now, Gaucin is seriously considering a future in law enforcement.

“For kids that want to be in law enforcement, it gives them a stepping stone to meet the officers and people that might hire them later on and make connections," she said. "If you don’t want to go into law enforcement, it’s just a really fun thing to do in summer.”

Other students, like Eamon Traxler, had free time this summer and wanted to learn something new while having fun. Although law enforcement isn’t his first career of choice, Traxler participates in mixed martial arts and grappling. He says an opportunity to learn more defensive tactics, including Brazilian jiu jitsu, appealed to him.

“If it’s taught right and everything, it can be important to civilians to keep them safe where there isn’t a policeman around, because you call them and have to wait a little bit," Traxler said. "It gives yourself protection and you’re not relying on someone else to protect you.”

“Jiu jitsu doesn’t just apply to law enforcement, it’s also one of the best self-defense martial arts out there,” said Browning. “We’re building some life skills for them. Even if law enforcement isn't the path for them, they’ll get some really good skills out of this.”

The Soldotna Police Department’s summer boot camp will run through Saturday. For more information about the free event or to register your child, contact the police department.