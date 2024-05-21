Disability nonprofit hosts annual fundraiser walk

In the courtyard of Hope Community Resources' Soldotna office, a group of 20 or so prepare themselves for a windy morning walk along K-Beach Road. Saturday's annual Walk and Roll for Hope event helps raise money for the organization, which provides financial assistance, educational development and recreational opportunities to Alaskans with disabilities.

“Most of our recipients that we serve are Medicaid recipients,” said Ray Collins, program administrator of Hope. “Medicaid only covers certain things. There are a lot of other life needs that go unmet, so funds that are raised from this event go to support those additional needs to help people live full lives.”

First held in Anchorage in 1970, the Walk and Roll event was created to bring children with disabilities home who had been sent out of state to receive needed care and services. The event has since expanded to Soldotna.

Hope’s CEO Michele Girault says because Alaska is a relatively new state, it’s often not as advanced in providing support to people with disabilities.

“Alaskans with disabilities belong in the communities of their choice," she said. "For so long, people had limited options where they could live, and through the years I’ve been involved with Hope, we’ve seen that expand to where I don’t just have to live in Anchorage in an urban setting, I can live in Kenai, I can live in Kodiak, I could live in the valley, I could in Utqiagvik and be supported in the way I need to have a thriving life.”

Kathleen Fitzgerald moved to the Kenai Peninsula a little over a decade ago with her daughter, who has autism. When her daughter became severely ill, Hope connected them with physicians who could adequately care for her daughter's needs.

Today, Fitzgerald is a board member of the organization.

“We have great staff that supports her to be able to live and to get out and do fun things," Fitzgerald said. "Hope is really integral in her being able to live and not have to be in an institution.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Participants of Saturday's Walk and Roll for Hope fundraiser

Soliciting honks and waving at motorists on K-Beach Road, each individual has their own reason for participating in the walk. Some have family members or friends with developmental disabilities. Others have disabilities themselves.

Nikiski’s Jessica Doth is there supporting a close family friend whose child receives services from Hope. She says the organization not only enriches the lives of individuals with disabilities, but the lives of their families.

“The importance of it is to surround ourselves with the truth that they are a part of our world, that they are special, that they impact our lives and we celebrate that and celebrate them for who they are," Doth said. "I brought my older son because he needs to be a part of this, he needs to see that these incredible people are changing our world in a positive way in a time where there’s a lot of negativity.”

“If people have noticeable disabilities, they’re no different, other than they just have a disability,” said Connor Aaronson, a recipient of services from Hope. “I know I was born with a noticeable disability, but that doesn’t make me different from any other people. We do the Walk and Roll for Hope every year to show support and raise money, it’s a pretty awesome event.”

This year’s Walk and Roll for Hope raised about $5,000 for the organization. For more information about Hope Community Resources, visit their website.