Soldotna woman threatens neighbors with kitchen knife, police say

Police arrested a Soldotna woman after they say she threatened her neighbors with a knife and damaged multiple vehicles.

Soldotna Police and Alaska State Troopers responded to a residence on West Corral Avenue Saturday after a report of an elderly woman firing a weapon. Upon arrival, police observed 71-year-old Catherine Bishop, of Soldotna, standing on her front porch holding a large kitchen knife. Police say Bishop went inside the residence and disposed of the knife, then exited the back door, where she was arrested. Police say she stomped on a trooper’s foot while being detained.

According to a police investigation, Bishop’s neighbors were playing cards in their garage when they heard her yelling at them. When the neighbors walked outside, police say Bishop pointed a knife at one of the four individuals, saying she would kill him. According to police, the targeted individual put his hand up and walked backward as Bishop walked toward him. He then walked inside the residence and locked the door. Police say the three other individuals walked inside the garage, holding it shut. Four juveniles, two of whom ran outside during the altercation, also witnessed the incident.

According to police, Bishop damaged two vehicles with the knife. It was later found that no gun was involved in the incident. Police say witnesses confused the sound of Bishop striking objects with the knife for gunshots.

Bishop was arrested on counts of assault, terroristic threatening and criminal mischief.