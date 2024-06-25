Nikiski traffic accident claims one life

A Soldotna man died Friday after his vehicle rolled into oncoming traffic in Nikiski.

Alaska State Troopers responded to Mile 21 of the Kenai Spur Highway after a report of a motor vehicle crash. An investigation found that 23-year-old David Baldwin II, of Soldotna, was driving south on the highway and attempted to pass a dump truck in a no-passing zone. According to troopers, Baldwin then pulled behind the dump truck to avoid oncoming traffic but struck the truck’s rear tires. Troopers say this caused Baldwin’s vehicle to roll into the northbound lane and hit another vehicle.

Baldwin was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured. The three occupants of the northbound vehicle were taken to the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

According to troopers, the highway was closed for about four hours after the accident.