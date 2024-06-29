Kenai playground acquires new inclusive seesaw

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, city officials, project sponsors and children celebrated a unique addition to the playground of Kenai Municipal Park.

Unlike traditional seesaws which are long, narrow and sometimes high above the ground, the park’s new inclusive seesaw is low and wide, making it accessible for all children. There’s a paved pathway directly to the seesaw and it’s surrounded by rubber mulch graded for wheelchair use.

“Location is a big thing, sometimes inclusive equipment will get put off to the side of parks, and this is smack dab in the middle," said Tyler Best, Kenai's parks and recreation director. "Any kid of any ability can come play on this, and be right in the middle of the park.”

The new seesaw has contrasting colors for the visually impaired and bumps along its side to simulate Braille. It can support up to five children. Best says the new equipment is a refined version of the classic seesaw.

“I know a lot of people have fond memories from the ’80s and the ’90s of seesaws and a lot of violent jerking," he said. "This is a very smooth, rhythmic rocking back and forth. It’s very controlled.”

Talk of installing the seesaw occurred after a large legacy tree in the center of the park was lost to beetle kill and cut down. Around that time, Best attended a seminar by the Alaska Parks and Recreation Association and learned about the growth of inclusive playground equipment. Marathon then donated $20,000 to purchase, ship and install the seesaw.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Kenai mayor Brain Gabriel cuts the ribbon for Kenai Municipal Park's new inclusive seesaw

“I think with this equipment and getting it here shows the importance of community partnership," Best said. "We all worked together, and with all of our efforts and help through training and just knowing each other, we were able to get this equipment installed for the community.”

While not every piece of playground equipment at Kenai Municipal Park is inclusive, Best says having an inclusive option can boost children's confidence. It also encourages kids of all abilities to play together, which can build friendships and foster understanding.

“That’s all we’re really looking for is a place that kids can go, have a good time,” said Bruce Jackman, general manager of Marathon’s Kenai refinery. “The city did a fantastic job putting this park together, and Marathon’s just proud to be a small part of that.”

“That’s the staple of inclusion, that any kid can come and use this equipment and any kid can use it with other kids and play and make a friend,” Best said. “That experience in parks and outside is what I want them to remember.”

Kenai Municipal Park is on South Forest Drive near the Alaska Army National Guard building. The park also has a basketball court, picnic tables, beach access trail and more.