ATV collides with SUV in Sterling, seriously injuring two

An SUV collided with an all-terrain vehicle in Sterling on Monday, according to Alaska State Troopers. The collision, which injured three people, occurred at the intersection of Robinson Loop Road and Valley View Road, across the Sterling Highway from Scout Lake.

Troopers say two teenagers operating the all-terrain vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign before crashing into the side of the SUV. The teenagers operating the ATV were transported to hospitals in Soldotna and Anchorage with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

In an interview with KDLL, troopers advise those operating ATVs to always wear helmets and obey traffic laws. They also suggest limiting the number of passengers on a single vehicle.

Christopher Jaime is a deputy commander of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

“Just to the nature of these vehicles, safety has to be a top priority," he said. "Stopping at stop signs, looking left, looking right, proceeding with caution. Vehicles are a lot bigger than ATVs, so an impact can be devastating.”

Troopers suggest only allowing children who are capable enough to operate a four wheeler or ATV to do so. Adult supervision is also recommended.

All-terrain vehicles are allowed on Alaska roads with a speed limit of 45 miles per hour or less, unless otherwise banned by a city or borough.