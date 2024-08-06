Salmonfest attendees talk music and community

Salmonfest, an annual music festival that advocates for the protection of healthy salmon runs through music and educational resources, returned to the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik over the weekend. The event has become a summer staple of the Kenai Peninsula since the first festival more than a decade ago.

This year, Salmonfest drew in more than 8,000 attendees from around the world. Festival goers spoke about the music, the cause and what makes Salmonfest so unique.

“It’s been fun to just kind of stumble upon music and end up really liking it," said Camilia Skowuron of Salt Lake City, Utah. "Last night we saw Free Creatures, and they were really good and that was fun, and we hadn’t known them before. It’s just discovering new music.”

“I like all music, so I love how they bring such a mix of genres from hip hop, to folk to pop music," said Travis Brown of Homer. "I really love it all.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Jocelyn Fenton with her daughter at Salmonfest

Jocelyn Listen • 0:32

“I just brought the van and a couple of kids, and we’re sleeping in the air mattress in the back with a cooler, and making it very low key. We saw Cat Empire last night and they were incredible live. I was so impressed.” Jocelyn Fenton of Anchorage

“It’s a combination of local artists, plus really classic bluegrass kind of feel to it, which is what makes it so unique, in my opinion,” said Nicholas Corbin of Wasilla.

“I never look at the lineup, I just show up," said Luna Stough of Anchorage. "It’s either good or we go to another stage."

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Sheamus Adair of Palmer (left) and Nicholas Corbin (right) of Wasilla

Sheamus and Nicholas Listen • 0:25

“This has more Alaskan spirit in it, and I love telling people in the Lower 48 that we’re here to celebrate the life blood, which is the salmon of our state. And they think that is so incredible.” Sheamus Adair of Palmer

“I like the sustainability theme and vibe they have going," said Trey Chiu of Fairbanks. "I think that’s good to promote.”

“I enjoy the community," Stough said. "It’s really nice, especially once you’ve been here for a few years, people are like ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And you’re just like ‘Hi friends, hi friends.’”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Ryan Kopiasz of Anchorage at Salmonfest

Ryan Listen • 0:17

“There’s just a lot of really good music that you haven’t discovered yet, and that’s the cool thing about coming to this place. My oldest daughter, yesterday went to a harder rock, and she was having a great time. You don’t really know what even the kids like until you start exposing them to like ‘Hey, check this out.'" Ryan Kopiasz of Anchorage

“I’m overall impressed," Fenton said. "They kept the toilet paper stocked, and they have crossing guards at the road, so I love a well-organized event. I have a lot of respect for all the work that goes into that.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Gavin Betzelberger (left) stands with Steve Warren (right) of Albuquerque, New Mexico

Gavin Listen • 0:21

“There is a lot of local music in Alaska. We have kids, and we want our kids exposed to the arts and stuff like that, but a lot of local music is in bars and venues that are 21 and older. This is one of those few really safe places where all generations, all people, can enjoy that.” Gavin Betzelberger of Anchorage

“It’s a little bit of social awareness plus Grateful Dead," Corbin said. "It’s a great combination, and I think that the time that they take between the sets to talk about the various causes, like why it is people are here at Salmonfest, I think it’s really good that they do that.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Wesley Shields at Salmonfest

Wesley Listen • 0:34