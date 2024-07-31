Kenai Conversation: Salmonfest

Salmonfest in an annual Kenai Peninsula-based music festival that aims to raise awareness about protecting Alaska's Bristol Bay salmon. Bristol Bay has some of the largest and healthiest runs in the world, but a proposed pebble mine project could jeopardize the region's salmon population.

On this week's episode, we’re joined by David Stearns, one of the organizers of Salmonfest. We're also chatting with Nels Ure of Commercial Fisherman for Bristol Bay, and Satchel Pondolfino, lower inlet organizer for Cook Inletkeeper. Both organizations will be present at this year's music festival.

Salmonfest will run August 2-4 at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik. To see this year's lineup or to purchase tickets, visit Salmonfest's website.