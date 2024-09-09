Kenai painter connects the dots

A walk through the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center's conference room this month without finding yourself spellbound may prove difficult for some people. On the walls, small rounded canvases display uniform shapes with an explosion of color. If you look closer, you’ll notice those shapes are formed by tiny dots, drawn one by one.

The art form, known as mandala painting, has been around for thousands of years. It’s rooted in Buddhist culture but has been used by several other religious groups throughout history. It can also be used to aid in meditation.

Barbara Dudley is the artist behind Kenai’s mandala installation. She says the goal of the art form is to tell a story. But, her pieces are often more spontaneous.

“I just start in the middle, and whatever my mind feels, I start painting," Dudley said. "I usually don’t have anything in mind, in fact it’s harder when I have something in mind.”

Dudley has only been an artist for about six years. She first began painting rocks, then stumbled upon mandala painting when seeking artistic inspiration. She says she was instantly drawn to it and taught herself the art form.

“My favorite part is being able to lose myself in it," she said. "I can’t believe how many hours can go by when I’m painting. I can lose a whole day and not even know that it passed, I just get so into it.”

One thing that sets the mandala art form apart from others is you can angle a painting in any direction and it’ll still look the same. Dudley creates some of her mandalas with very fine dotting tools.

“I noticed that when people come in they get somewhat mesmerized by the intricacy that is done in these pictures," Dudley said. "I can’t count them, but there’s probably over 10,000 dots on some of my pictures.”

Unlike traditional mandalas, though, much of Dudley’s are distinctive. When she first began painting, she felt something was missing and added creatures native to her home. In the center of some of her pieces, one can find seals, eagles and other Alaska animals.

The chamber show is only Dudley’s second time having a solo exhibition. Her first was in July at the Starbird Studio in Seward. Dudley says promoting her work in a gallery setting has made a huge difference in her overall confidence as an artist.

“Artists can be extremely critical of their own work, and it’s overwhelming to me the things and comments people have made about how amazing my artwork is," she said. "To think of myself as somebody who even has a display is amazing.”

Although photographs of her mandalas have circulated on her website and social media, Dudley says viewers have mentioned her art looks even better in person. Even Dudley is surprised by the art she creates.

‘Everytime I do a mandala, every time, when I’m done, I’m like ‘Wow, did I do that?,’” Dudley said.

Dudley’s mandala art will be on display at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center through September. You can see more of Dudley’s work on her website.