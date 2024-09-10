Kenai Silver Salmon Derby kicks off today

The 8th annual Kenai Silver Salmon Derby kicked off today. The derby aims to harm less fish than a traditional competition. It also reduces selective fishing practices that can compromise the health of salmon populations.

Unlike traditional fishing derbies that compete for the largest fish, Kenai’s event awards prizes based on a ‘magic weight.’ The weight is randomly generated at the end of each day by spinning a wheel. Whichever angler catches a fish closest to that number wins.

Samantha Springer is the executive director of the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, which hosts the derby. She says the contest’s goal is to be the most responsible fishing derby in Alaska.

“From the very beginning it was always supposed to be, one, Kenai’s only derby, and then two, it was always with the goal that the funds weren’t for any personal gain," Springer said. "It’s a partnership between the chamber and the city so we can redirect those funds to something that’s useful.”

Springer says the derby also raises money for improvements to river banks and riparian zones along the Kenai River. Last year, the derby raised over $10,000 for restoration projects, including the installment of a fish passage culvert in Kenai’s Cemetery Creek.

Springer says the derby has grown in popularity in recent years.

“I love that it’s turned into kind of a traditional thing for families and for friends to go out and do, and I hope that people don’t take it too seriously," she said. "If you’re already going to be out, enjoy yourself and have a chance to win a prize, and help the banks. Help the restoration projects.”

The Kenai Silver Salmon Derby runs through Sunday. The daily prize is $100 for adults and $50 for youth. The overall grand prize is $5,000 for adults and $1,000 for youth.

Tickets are $10 per day or $50 for the entire tournament. Tickets are sold at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce, Three Bears in Kenai or online. There, you can also view a list of derby rules.