Borough still recruiting for tourism working group

The Kenai Peninsula Borough is extending the application deadline for people interested in being on its tourism working group. The group was created by the borough assembly last month. Members will study the positive and negative impacts of tourism on borough services, with the goal of ensuring visitors pay their fair share.

The seven-members group will include three tourism industry representatives, four community members, two assembly members and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche.

On Tuesday, Micciche said the borough will leave the application window open for another week to week-and-a-half.

“We have plenty of industry professionals, light on community members,” he said.

He says the borough plans to have a list of applicants for assembly members to consider by the body’s next meeting. The working group’s first meeting is scheduled for the same day. Members will prepare a written report for the assembly by the end of next April.