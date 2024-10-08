© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Borough still recruiting for tourism working group

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published October 8, 2024 at 7:14 PM AKDT
Assembly member Ryan Tunseth, Borough Mayor Peter Micciche and assembly member Kelly Cooper participate in an assembly meeting on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
Assembly member Ryan Tunseth, Borough Mayor Peter Micciche and assembly member Kelly Cooper participate in an assembly meeting on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in Soldotna, Alaska.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough is extending the application deadline for people interested in being on its tourism working group. The group was created by the borough assembly last month. Members will study the positive and negative impacts of tourism on borough services, with the goal of ensuring visitors pay their fair share.

The seven-members group will include three tourism industry representatives, four community members, two assembly members and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche.

On Tuesday, Micciche said the borough will leave the application window open for another week to week-and-a-half.

“We have plenty of industry professionals, light on community members,” he said.

He says the borough plans to have a list of applicants for assembly members to consider by the body’s next meeting. The working group’s first meeting is scheduled for the same day. Members will prepare a written report for the assembly by the end of next April.

The working group application is available on the homepage of the borough’s website.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewstourismKenai Peninsula Borough
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara