Kenaitze Tribe to offer suicide prevention training

The Kenaitze Indian Tribe will host a free, two-day suicide prevention workshop next week. The Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, better known as ASIST, aims to improve confidence and capacity in suicide prevention. It’s open to all members of the public.

Workshop participants will learn how to recognize the signs of suicidal ideation, how to intervene and how to develop a safety plan to connect those struggling with support. Participants will also consider how community and personal attitudes about suicide impact someone’s willingness to seek help.

According to the ASIST course website , the training has shown to improve counseling and listening skills. The training is updated regularly to reflect new information about suicide prevention.

The course will be guided by two local suicide prevention trainers. It will feature suicide prevention discussions and simulations where participants can practice the skills they’ve learned.

The ASIST workshop has been taught in 20 countries and is approved by the World Health Organization. Workshops in Kenai are offered once a month. You must attend both days to receive a certificate of completion.

This month’s ASIST course will run next Tuesday and Wednesday. To register, contact Kenaitze Indian Tribe suicide prevention program coordinator Audré Hickey at (907) 335-7320 or ahickey@kenaitze.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the suicide prevention lifeline by dialing 988. The 24/7 hotline can connect you with local resources.