Annual mural show returns to Kenai

Mountains, beaches and Mother Nature herself line the canvas covered walls of the Kenai Art Center’s front gallery for its 5th Annual Mural Show. The continuous floor-to-ceiling painting highlights the work of 15 artists, each crafting pieces of varying sizes and designs that fall into this year’s theme: “into the wild.”

“As you can tell, it speaks of each individual,” said Susie Scrivner, one of the gallery’s featured muralists. It’s her first time taking part in the annual show.

“When you’re painting a mural, it’s risky, because it’s like singing in your underwear or something," Scrivner said. "Painting on something that’s small and controlled is way different than painting with a lot of people on something so large."

Scrivner painted three murals, each with a different style. One is a glittery and metallic rendition of ravens taking flight. Another, titled “Clash of the Titans,” is a power struggle between two moose that Scrivner says sort of painted itself.

But, her largest mural is that of wild mustangs breaking free from a merry-go-round. Scrivner says this is a metaphor for liberation.

“Life or people, or whatever, can tell you just to stay on the merry-go-round in a circle, and your roles are defined as ‘You belong only here,’" Scrivner said. "The horses have decided it's time to leave.”

Next to Scrivner’s sparkly ravens is Daisy Jeffords' mural. She’s born and raised in Alaska – and it shows in her work. Her piece is that of a mountainside meadow dotted with flowers that share her name – daisies.

“I was inspired by the grandness of the beauty of being in the mountains," Jeffords said. "The mountains are just so vast and beautiful, but I also love the flowers that are in the mountains. I love being in fields of wildflowers, that’s really special to me.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Daisy Jeffords puts the final touches on her mural for the Kenai Art Center's 5th Annual Mural Show.

Jeffords is primarily a potter, often working in the art center’s pottery studio next door. While this year’s muralists were getting ready for the show, Jeffords asked if there was space for another small mural. She says the show’s theme “into the wild” reminds her of spending time in the Alaska wilderness with her daughter and dog – who are also depicted in the painting.

Second year mural show participant Sandra Lewis says the show allows artists to work on and critique each other's work in real time. She says this has improved her murals in the show, and has allowed her to connect with fellow artists on a deeper level. She originally planned to paint just one mural, but was tapped to paint two more.

“I wouldn’t do this if other people weren’t around doing it with me," Lewis said. "It would be very long and boring if you did it by yourself.”

The Kenai Art Center’s 5th Annual Mural Show will be on view in the front gallery through mid-December. Unlike in years past, almost every mural in the show will be for sale. The mural show will be coupled with a quilt exhibit in the art center's back gallery.

The Kenai Art Center will host an opening reception for both shows this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.