First-time restaurateur dishes breakfast and lunch specialties

The area between Kenai and Soldotna near Kalifornsky Beach Road isn’t known for its eateries. But, one first time restaurant owner is looking to change that.

Kenai Peninsula College held a grand opening event for a new restaurant in its Enid S. McLane Building Wednesday. JoJo’s Kitchen sells sandwiches, coffees, snacks, breakfast items, and baked goods.

Jolie Peterkin is the owner of the new restaurant. She says she heard about the college’s restaurant vacancy on the radio, and decided to jump on the opportunity.

“I think it’s really cozy over here," Peterkin said. "It’s really quiet, it’s a nice work place to sit down, eat, do some work, study. We try to provide a happy environment to everybody that comes and gets food.”

Peterkin had never been to Kenai Peninsula College before the restaurant opened just four weeks ago. She’s new to the restaurant industry, having opened her first eatery – a seasonal food truck in Kasilof – this summer.

JoJo’s most popular menu item is a French bread chicken caprese sandwich with basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato and balsamic glaze. This is Peterkin’s first time working in a full-size kitchen, and she’s mostly doing it by herself.

“I am very grateful to have KPC provide an entire kitchen for me," she said. "If I ever have any problems, I just ask the janitor, Rusty, and he helps me out.”

Although JoJo’s Kitchen primarily serves the college’s faculty and staff, it’s open to the public. You can catch them Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.