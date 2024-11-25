Nikiski volleyball upsets rivals in state championship win

The Nikiski Bulldogs volleyball team now has bragging rights against their biggest rival – the Kenai Central High School Kardinals. That’s because they defeated them earlier this month for Alaska’s 3A state championship title.

It’s been six years since Nikiski has taken home the trophy – plucking Kenai Central’s chance of securing their third state championship in a row. Nikiski has only earned this title four times in the team’s history.

“We had our backs against the wall, and we were the underdogs, and we were going against this juggernaut of a team,” said Stacey Segura, Nikiski’s head volleyball coach. “I really didn’t know how the outcome was going to be going into the game, I just knew I was proud of them for making it and facing adversity in getting there.”

The championship game wasn’t the only time this season Nikiski played against Kenai Central in pursuit of the state title. During regional playoffs, the Bulldogs lost to the Kardinals but still made it to the state tournament in Anchorage.

Nikiski started the multi-day competition with a loss. They were defeated by Valdez in the opening round. At risk of being eliminated, the Bulldogs won each match they played moving forward, including another against Valdez.

Then, it was time to compete against the undefeated Kenai Central Kardinals in the state championship game. Segura says that game was a nailbiter – final score 30 to 27.

“I don’t know, I had just a completely different team going into that championship game," Segura said. "They played with a few mistakes here and there, but the girls just focused on point for point.”

Abigail White is a sophomore defensive specialist on the team. She says Kenai had been giving them trouble all season, and they were ready for their big comeback.

“We were firing on all cylinders during the game," White said. "We just came together, and we were playing all together so well. We peaked at the right time, it was such a crazy moment.”

Players say there was a lot of hype around the championship match. But some, like senior setter Avery Ellis, say they weren’t fazed by the pressure. She says the team’s been coached to play, not envision what a win would feel like.

“Knowing it’s a team we’ve seen before, I think that really helped," Ellis said. "It didn’t feel like a championship game to us, it felt like another game against Kenai.”

Senior and co-captain Kailey Stynsberg says every player, including freshman, put their best foot forward.

“It just felt like such a big relief," Stynsberg said. "I just felt so much lighter as soon as we got that last point. It was just like everything we had ever done just led up to that moment.”

Many of the Bulldogs’ players have been a part of the varsity volleyball team since the start of their high school career. They say the camaraderie allowed them to bond, both on and off the court.

“I really think that this win kind of came at a very important time in our community,” Segura said. “This really kind of shines some light in our area. I’m just really proud of our girls. I know this is a win for them, but ultimately, it’s a win for our community.”

Segura says some of the players from one of Nikiski's first state championship volleyball teams in 2000 are the parents of players from this year’s state championship team. She says that makes the recent win even more special.