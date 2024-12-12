Troopers facing assault charges to go to trial next summer

Two Alaska State Troopers each facing a felony assault charge will go to trial next June in Kenai. That’s following a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday at the Kenai Courthouse.

Attorneys representing the two troopers and the state estimate they’ll need at least two weeks for a trial, including jury selection. Exact dates may change depending on expert availability. It’s currently scheduled for June 9 through 20.

In August, the state charged Trooper Sgt. Joseph Miller Jr. and Jason Woodruff with assault over alleged conduct during their arrest of the wrong person in Kenai earlier this year. Charging documents say body-worn camera footage show Miller and Woodruff beating, tasing and g a police dog on Benjamin Tikka near Daubenspeck Park. The documents say troopers intended to arrest Tikka's cousin, who shares the same last name, for failing to appear for a 10-day jail sentence.