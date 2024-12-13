Troopers bring manslaughter charges in Nikiski man’s overdose death

A Nikiski woman faces manslaughter charges, after Alaska State Troopers say she provided methamphetamine last year to a man before he overdosed on it.

Charging documents say 59-year-old Lawana Barker first met 62-year-old Michael Rodgers, also of Nikiski, days before his death. State troopers say Rodgers had a history of heart problems that contributed to his fatal overdose near Island Lake.

Barker is also charged with misconduct involving a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and theft.

The charges say Barker called 911 to report she’d found Rodgers dead after spending the night with him. Troopers found evidence he suffered from cardiac illness, including medical paperwork, medication and a blood pressure monitor. Barker told troopers she bought meth at Rodgers’ request and taught him how to smoke.

Barker waited more than an hour to call 911 after finding Rodger’s body, according to the charges. She also allegedly admitted to deleting calls and texts from Rodgers’ phone.

Troopers say they responded to a report of a separate deceased man in January of this year, at the house where Barker said she purchased the methamphetamine from. In that case, the state medical examiner determined 71-year-old Jack Lyons Sr. died due to fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication.

Last month, more than a year after Rodgers’ death, troopers received the results of a DNA test of a pipe taken from Barker. Charging documents say the DNA matched Rodgers. Troopers brought Barker in for a 3-hour interview on Thursday, in which she said she believed the first and only time Rodgers smoked methamphetamine had been with her.

Troopers say Barker said she lied about how much drugs she’d bought, and said she’d known Rodgers had problems with his heart.

According to troopers, Barker said she knew Rodger was taking a significant risk by consuming methamphetamine because of his heart and that it was incumbent on her to act in his best interest.

Barker told troopers she also stole $500 from Rodger’s wallet after finding him deceased, and that she’d previously spent five years in prison after being convicted of a drug offense in Idaho. Barker has a current drug warrant out of Idaho and “multiple” arrests and convictions in other states.

Troopers say Barker said she felt remorse after Rodgers’ autopsy showed traces of methamphetamine and that she wrote a letter of apology to Rodgers’ family in which she asked for their forgiveness. An obituary for Rodgers says he loved his grandchildren, the beach and music.

Barker was held at Wildwood Pretrial Facility and arraigned Friday morning in Kenai court. A judge set her bail at $1 million plus a $100,000 cash performance bond. Barker is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.