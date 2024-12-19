Soldotna chamber hosts 65th annual awards celebration

Over 100 people packed into a conference room at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex to honor the Soldotna chamber’s picks for 2024’s winners. The 12 award categories included volunteer of the year, small business of the year and excellence in profession.

Nominations for each award are submitted by the community and voted on by chamber board members and staff.

“We really just love the idea of making sure people are getting extra recognition when sometimes they’re hidden in the community,” said Joe Spady, events and communications manager for the Soldotna chamber. Spady was a part of the selection committee.

The chamber’s choice for this year’s person of the year award was Joe Gilman, manager of Kenai River Brewing Company and part owner of Kenai Joe’s Taphouse. In addition to his work in the brewing industry, Gilman was recognized for his volunteer efforts in community events, like the chamber’s annual scholarship program pie auction and summertime music series.

“We enjoy helping out, and donating, and being part of a lot of these things to grow the community and grow people," Gilman said. "This community, it’s a good size city, but it has such a small town feel where everyone kind of knows each other. It’s very connected and friendly.”

Among the award categories were two newly added honors – like the people’s choice award. That’s given to an active chamber member who staff believe went above and beyond in their contributions to the community.

This year’s winner was Siam Noodles and Food, which now has two locations on the central Kenai Peninsula. Suwannasa Piwon is one of the restaurant’s owners.

“I love the people here, they’re really kind," she said. "We have a lot of repeating customers, we pay attention to all customers and what they need.”

In addition to serving Thai food, Piwon says the restaurant gives back to local senior centers, schools and the food bank. Although surprised to be the first recipient of this award, Piwon says it's humbling to know the restaurant has made a profound impact on the community.

“People asked, why I don’t open in Anchorage? Why we don’t expand to Homer or other locations? But we said, ‘No, we love Soldotna people. We love Kenai, we don’t want to move anywhere,’” Piwon said.

The chamber also honored its young professional of the year for the first time: Mallory and Morgan Musgrove, known as the Property Sisters of Century 21 Realty Solutions.

Others honored at this year’s chamber awards include small business of the year Fine Thyme Cafe, pioneer award winner Triumvirate Theatre and commitment to youth winner Nila Sanchez of Yo!Tacos. The ceremony’s highest honor, chamber business of the year, was awarded to Peninsula Community Health Services.

“I hope they walk with a lot of pride knowing that they have been recognized not just by community leaders but actual members of the community for nomination,” Spady said. “I hope that they really take advantage of this really cool opportunity to be recognized in our community, and realize that they deserve it.”

A few of this year’s winners say they plan to display their award – a framed certificate – inside their business.