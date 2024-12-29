'Kenai Dan' honored in Alaska Rugby Hall of Fame

Dan Balmer, known by rugby players around the state as “Kenai Dan,” has been involved with Alaska’s rugby scene for over a decade. Soon after moving to Alaska, he was asked to run the Kenai River Wolfpack rugby team, which has grown in players and community impact ever since.

Balmer, who’s in his 40s, says he’s one of five players around the state this year elected into the state’s hall of fame.

“It’s really an honor to be named to the hall of fame," Balmer said. "I’ve already had teammates call me ‘hall of fame Dan,’ which is kind of weird because I figure a hall-of-famer is kind of an old boy, older person, but I’m still playing.”

In addition to recognizing a player’s ability on the field, the hall of fame honors an athlete’s service to growing the sport in Alaska. Under Balmer’s tenure as Wolfpack club president, he developed a youth rugby program. He was also instrumental in organizing Dipnetfest, an annual tournament for Alaska’s rugby players held each July in Kenai. That event was also recognized in the hall of fame.

“[Balmer's] just been a very active member in helping grow rugby in the state of Alaska and keep things running in the Kenai area,” said Cameron Vivian, former president of the Alaska Rugby Union. The organization oversees the hall of fame.

“We’re a small group, but it’s good to be recognized within your peer group, for sure,” Vivian added.

Alaska’s rugby players are scattered in teams from Homer to Fairbanks, but Vivian says the community is tight-knit. While the competition on the field is strong, he says the camaraderie off the field is even stronger.

“Rugby is family to a lot of people in Alaska,” Vivian said.

“I’ve really enjoyed all the teammates that I’ve played with," Balmer said. "I’ve just really enjoyed the sport, so it's fun to get out there and play rugby and be a part of a team. I encourage anyone that’s been looking for an activity like that to come join us, throw the ball around.”

Balmer will officially be honored for his efforts in a ceremony next August.