Kenai Performers stage rare reader's theater show

A group of 10 actors seated in a row inside the Kenai Performers’ rehearsal space read aloud to a small audience. Most of the thespians are not in costume, and they’re reading directly from a script just one day before their opening show.

This is reader’s theater. It’s meant to be an easy and fun way to act – with your voice. It’s also a great opportunity to train new actors.

“They gain confidence,” said Terri Burdick, director of the reader’s theater show 'Petticoats & Spunk.' She says it's the first time the Kenai Performers have put on a reader’s theater show in about 20 years.

“It just brings more people into the pool," Burdick said. "Everyone wants to be on stage, right?”

The hour and a half long play is a collection of short stories and poems that commemorate famous women in American history. It features a mix of veteran and first-time actors.

Marie Thirlwell is just dipping her toes into the theater world. Her children are finally old enough for her to begin exploring her interests again, and she jumped on the opportunity to act in the show.

She says reader’s theater has allowed her to learn the ins and outs of acting, in a way that’s not overwhelming. The group has only rehearsed four times.

“The reader’s theater also has a really good part where you get to do a whole bunch of little, tiny people without having to do this one, big, major role," Thirlwell said. "You get to do a little dabble here, and a little dabble there, have a little fun and go home.”

More seasoned actors, like Yvette Tappana, enjoy the noncommittal nature of these shows. Tappana has been busy in her personal life, but still wants to hit the stage.

She says with the popularity of audiobooks, audiences will enjoy this reader’s theater production.

“It’s a good opportunity to come out and have somebody read you a story," Tappana said. "Who doesn’t like to have a story read to them, you know?”

Actors say the show has also helped them learn about famous women in American history. Allen Auxier, a longtime actor with the Kenai Performers, says the show is suitable for all ages.

“I hope that they come away with a new appreciation of women’s roles in American history,” Auxier said.

Director Burdick had children and families in mind when she put the show’s script together.

“I really also kind of was hoping for something that could help educate, because some of these people from long ago – ‘Oh yeah, I’ve heard of Sacagawea, but I’m not really sure, what was it that she did?’ So maybe, a little bit of educating, and learn some stories,” Burdick said.

Although "Petticoats & Spunk" is the first reader’s theater production the organization has put on in decades, the group hopes to stage more shows like it in the future. They believe this style of theater will get more people involved in acting on the central Kenai Peninsula.

“Petticoats & Spunk” will run the next two weekends. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m. You can purchase tickets on the Kenai Performers’ website.