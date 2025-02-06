Soldotna welcomes new bakery and deli

It’s just before noon at the Farmhouse Bakery and Deli in Soldotna. The aroma of cinnamon and fresh bread fills the air as warm baked goods are pulled from an oven. One of the day’s customers brings a container of the store’s top-selling sticky buns and a few other items to the checkout counter.

The shop began as a small stand outside Soldotna in 2023, but owners quickly realized they needed more space. At the time, they were baking most of their goods at home.

“We did it on a small scale to figure out if it's something that’s doable, and see what kind of response we get from the locals,” said David Yoder, part owner of the Farmhouse Bakery and Deli. “We had a favorable response, and so we decided to plunge in and put up a building here in Soldotna where we could do our baking in house and be more efficient.”

After hangups with construction and contractors, the new storefront opened in December. Yoder says business has been steady but expects to see an increase in the summer.

In addition to baked goods like cinnamon rolls and cookies, the shop offers an assortment of sliced meats and cheese, hot soup and specialty-made deli sandwiches. Yoder says they also offer imported jams, jellies and salsas.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL In addition to baked goods, the Farmhouse Bakery and Deli in Soldotna sells imported jams, jellies and salsas.

“I feel it's meeting a need here in the local area, especially with the types of jarred goods that we sell that you can’t find anywhere else in town," Yoder said. "Old-timers are like ‘Oh, I haven’t seen that since I was a kid.’”

But the bakery and deli sells more than just food. A section of the shop is stocked with general store items, like coloring books, puzzles and other goods.

Yoder says he has familial ties to Costa Rica – his cousin grew up and founded a coffee company there. So, naturally, Yoder’s shop sells his cousin’s coffee, too.

“If someone is a coffee lover, I think they’ll love our coffee,” Yoder said.

Shanon Davis, of Soldotna, works in the neighborhood of the new bakery. She dropped by on her lunch break for a cup of clam chowder and lemon bars, which she says are the best she’s ever had. It was her first time in the shop.

Davis says she likes to support new businesses in the city.

“I was surprised by the variety of options that they had for baked goods, deli meats and cheeses in such a cute little store," Davis said. "It’s always exciting to have new places to visit in Soldotna, and I think that the bakery is going to do great.”

Yoder says many visitors have shared Davis’ sentiment – they’re excited about the new store. And he says many have enjoyed its country feel.

Davis says she plans to visit the new bakery more often.

“It’s really awesome to have these small, family owned businesses that we can support and that are bringing new products to the area," she said. "Anytime that we have more selection, and it increases competition – it’s just great to see new businesses come to town.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL The Farmhouse Bakery and Deli in Soldotna specializes in baked goods, like cookies and whoopie pies.

The Farmhouse Bakery and Deli is on the Kenai Spur Highway in Soldotna, across from Hot Dogs a-la-Carte. It’s open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For the largest and freshest selection of the store’s baked goods, Yoder suggests visiting on Tuesdays.