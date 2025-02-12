Kenaitze to host Valentine's dinner for Elders Emergency Fund

The Kenaitze Indian Tribe is hosting a five course Valentine’s Day dinner to raise money for its Elders Emergency Fund. That helps elders in an emergency situation, like finding housing or paying for medication.

Brandi Bell is the tribe’s elder and transportation manager. She says the fund was born three years ago after an elder became unhoused and was unable to find warm shelter.

“It just really wore on us at the elders community center, and we decided we needed to do something where people would have access to funding in real time as their needs come up,” Bell said.

The tribe will also be selling Valentine’s Day charcuterie boards for its elders fund.

Bell, with the tribe, says the fund is run entirely on donations.

“We’re able to assist immediately, having the funds on hand, to help them with whatever needs they may have,” she said.

Bell says the fund isn’t income based. It’s open to any elder in the tribe’s registered elder program. That’s open to Alaska Natives or American Indians from a federally recognized tribe.

To date, the emergency fund has helped 26 elders.

For more information about the tribe's Valentine's Day dinner, contact the Tyotkas Elder Center.