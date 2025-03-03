Troopers arrest motorcyclist after high speed chase in Kenai, Soldotna

Alaska State Troopers arrested a Soldotna man after they say he led police on a high speed pursuit through Soldotna and Kenai.

According to a trooper dispatch, the pursuit began on Kalifornsky Beach Road early Sunday morning after troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist for speeding. Troopers say the driver, 19-year-old Nikita Monyahan of Soldotna, continued north, going as fast as 120 miles per hour while maneuvering around other vehicles.

The pursuit continued on Bridge Access Road to Kenai, then the Kenai Spur Highway to Soldotna, where troopers say Monyahan drove numerous times into the opposing traffic lane. The pursuit continued east on the Sterling Highway, until troopers say Monyahan stopped on Forest Lane, near Verba’s Hilltop Machine.

Troopers say Monyahan told them at the time of his arrest he did not have a valid motorcycle license and that he reached speeds of 160 miles per hour.

Monyahan is charged with failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer and reckless driving.