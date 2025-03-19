© 2025 KDLL
Spring cleanup underway for peninsula roadways

KDLL | By Hunter Morrison
Published March 19, 2025 at 10:25 PM AKDT
The Sterling Highway through Cooper Landing in January, 2021.
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
The Sterling Highway through Cooper Landing in January, 2021.

The Alaska Department of Transportation has begun its spring cleaning of roadways on the Kenai Peninsula.

According to the department’s website, sweepers are already at work cleaning the Sterling Highway in Soldotna. The department will expand to cleaning other state-owned roads on the Kenai Peninsula in the coming weeks.

Motorists can expect to see sweeper trucks and water trucks for dust control. The department urges drivers to stay at least 100 feet behind these vehicles and not pass on the right-hand side. The department also says these vehicles may cause small rocks to become airborne, and urges caution when passing.

For more information on traffic safety or to view current road conditions, visit the Alaska Department of Transportation’s website.
Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
See stories by Hunter Morrison
