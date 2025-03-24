Three rescued from Tustumena Lake after small plane breaks through ice

Three people were rescued Monday morning after their small plane fell through the ice on Sunday near the east side of Tustumena Lake, on the Kenai Peninsula.

The Alaska Army National Guard rescued an adult pilot and two passengers, both minors, from a Piper Super Cruiser at about 10:30 a.m., according to an online dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers.

All three passengers were taken to Central Peninsula Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The hospital did not disclose the current status of the patients.

The non-commercial flight originated from the Soldotna airport. The plane was reported missing on Sunday night, about 12 hours before it was found partially submerged under ice.

A U.S Coast Guard air crew searched the area early in the morning, but the plane was found later by a good Samaritan aircraft.

The three passengers of the wrecked plane waited on the wings until help arrived.

This story was updated at 4:20 p.m. on Monday to reflect new information. Please check back for updates.