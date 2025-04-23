© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Bjorkman big game bill clears Senate

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published April 23, 2025 at 7:28 PM AKDT
Riley Board
/
KDLL

The state board that regulates big game guides and outfitters is one step closer to having a permanent administrator. That’s after the Alaska Senate unanimously passed a bill codifying the position in state law this week.

Senate Bill 29 is being carried by Nikiski Republican Sen. Jesse Bjorkman, and now heads to the House of Representatives. It has the support of the nine-member Big Game Commercial Services Board, which says the position is needed to help process applications, register guides and support the board.

The state-run board manages hunting guide licensing, administers meetings, writes exams, generates reports and helps other state agencies with game investigations.

On the Senate floor Wednesday, Bjorkman said the group has unique needs. He said Alaska is the only state in the country, for example, that has testing requirements for big game guides. Those tests are written, edited and administered by Alaskans.

“These tests have to do With different guide areas and all different regulations that ensure folks who are guiding hunters in the state of Alaska are doing so, ethically, legally and safely,” he said.

Currently, the board shares an administrator with the Alaska Board of Marine Pilots. The bill would ensure each group has its own administrator. The position is expected to cost up to $185,000 annually, to be paid for by guide licensing fees.

Bjorkman prefiled the bill in December. The legislation was also introduced last session, but never made it out of committee. As of Wednesday afternoon, it had not been referred to a House committee.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsAlaska Legislaturehunting
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
