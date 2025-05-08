'Picnic' recounts loss, love and finding one’s place

As Kenai Performers actors get into character, co-director Ken Duff sits between what looks like two houses in the suburbs. The stage’s layout is different from most of the theater troupe’s shows. The seating circles the stage, which provides a more intimate setting for audiences and actors.

And that’s crucial for the show “Picnic,” which Duff calls a more serious play.

“It does really show in today the struggles that we go through in life that are common to all of us," Duff said. "Pursuit of love and happiness and the white picket fence kind of concept.”

The Pulitzer Prize winning piece was written and is set in the 1950s. It follows a set of characters living in Kansas. But things get shaken up when Hal, a drifter with a colorful past, strolls into town.

Hal is shaped by his father, who recently passed away. Jamie Nelson plays the role of Hal. He says playing the role may have been fate, since he also just lost his father unexpectedly.

“It almost seemed meant to be," Nelson said. "And opening night will be exactly one month since my dad passed, so I'll definitely be feeling him on stage.”

Since then, Nelson says the character has taken on an entirely new meaning. And that isn’t the only connection between characters and actors in the show.

Co-director Duff also lost his father over a decade ago. At that time, he was in the works to direct a local production of “Picnic” with the same theater troupe, but had to set that aside. He says the show is now bittersweet for more than one reason.

And, he says those connections helped actors develop a deeper understanding of their characters.

“It shows small town resiliency," Duff said. "Yes, the rest of the world impacts you to a degree, but you can still move through it and survive, regardless of what's being weighed on you.”

“I think it brings another dimension to the whole play,” said Donna Shirnberg, an actor in the show. She says the coming of age play makes everyone’s personal life relevant.

“Beacuse when you have that emotional connection with what's going on, then it just gives it more depth,” Shirnberg said.

Rehearsals for “Picnic” started in March. It’ll be staged this and next Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.