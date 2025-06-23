Alaska's interlibrary loan hotline will continue following paused funding cuts

Alaska’s interlibrary loan program, an 800 number that was slated to end next week , will continue for at least another year.

The 800# Interlibrary Loan & Reference Backup Service allows rural residents to access books and DVDs that smaller libraries may not have the budget or space for. The program is funded annually by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, an independent agency of the federal government. President Donald Trump targeted the agency for cuts through an executive order in March. The move sent libraries around the state scrambling to preserve the program that serves about 70 rural Alaska libraries each year.

In May, a federal judge temporarily stopped the Trump administration from dismantling the agency. Alaska libraries were notified on June 17 that IMLS funding was approved through next year.

“This is a benefit for everybody in the state," said Sandy Knipmeyer, who runs the 800 hotline out of the Anchorage Public Library. She says more than 4,000 materials were requested through the program last year.

"You want these small towns to be inquisitive, interesting, smart people, and the 800 number helps to provide that because of the access to materials that they have,” Knipmeyer said.

The Cooper Landing Community Library is one of a handful on the Kenai Peninsula that uses the hotline. When it stopped taking requests earlier this year, library director Virginia Morgan says patrons drove to other libraries to find what they were looking for.

“This is just the perfect way for us to put those items in the hands of people when we don't have the space for everything, nor do we have the funds to purchase everything,” Morgan said.

Morgan says since the program started taking requests again, she’s called in about once a day. Alaska's interlibrary loan program is currently funded through fall 2026.