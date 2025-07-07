© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Kasilof fire considered "controlled"

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published July 7, 2025 at 7:36 PM AKDT
Crews respond to a wildland fire in July 2025 near Kasilof, Alaska.
Courtesy photo.
/
Division of Forestry.
Crews respond to a wildland fire north of Kasilof.

Crews battled a roughly 10-acre fire north of Kasilof over the weekend. The Alaska Division of Forestry first reported the so-called Bruces Fire on the Fourth of July around 4 p.m.

As of Monday CES Chief Roy Browning said one of their tankers was still shuttling water to and from the fire site. Browning says the tanker’s been ferrying water into the site all weekend, but it was expected to not be needed starting Tuesday.

Alaska’s Interagency Coordination Center reported Sunday that the fire is considered controlled and in a monitoring status. By Sunday evening, the center says all interior smokes and hot spots were mopped up and command was terminated.

Division firefighters and Central Emergency Services responded and reported no structures were immediately threatened.

The Division of Forestry reported air tankers dropped suppressants to box the fire in and that crews had laid a hose around the perimeter. There were two additional roughly half-acre spot fires associated with the larger burn. The division said it was sending a firefighting dozer to the site to help crews keep the fire perimeter secured.

Last week’s blaze comes as crews fight multiple fires in the Interior, which have razed structures, prompted evacuations and closed highways.

There is currently a burn suspension in place for the Kenai Peninsula. The division briefly lifted a separate suspension last week, then reinstated it July 3.

The suspension was issued because fire fighting resources around the state are being relocated to the Interior. The suspension is in place until fire activity is reduced and more resources are available.

Cooking and warming fires are still allowed while the suspension is in place. But, those fires must be less than 3-feet in diameter and should not be left unattended until completely extinguished.

When burning is allowed, those with burn permits are asked to follow permit regulations, which include having water on site, burning only natural materials and staying with a fire until it is completely out and cold to the touch.

Fire permits are available online and at local fire departments. Up-to-date information about wildland fires around the state is available at akfireinfo.com.

Corrected: July 7, 2025 at 10:44 PM AKDT
This story was corrected at 10:45 p.m. to clarify that there is a burn suspension in place for the Kenai Peninsula.
Updated: July 7, 2025 at 8:14 PM AKDT
This story was updated around 8:15 p.m. Monday with additional information from the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center. Additionally, the headline was updated to clarify the status of the fire.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula Newswildfire
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
Related Content