Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula wildfire safety

The Kenai Peninsula's wildfire season began a few weeks sooner than in year's past. That's primarily because of a lack of snow coverage last winter.

On this week's episode, we're chatting with Howie Kent, fire management officer for the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Kenai/Kodiak area office, and Jeff Bouschor, fire management officer for the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. We're speaking about fire suppression tactics, safety and expectations for the 2025 wildfire season.

To obtain a burn permit or look at today's wildfire danger, visit the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection website.