Kenai Conversation

Kenai Conversation: Kenai Peninsula wildfire safety

By Hunter Morrison
Published May 13, 2025 at 6:34 PM AKDT
Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Fire Management Officer Jeff Bouschor (left) and Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection Kenai/Kodiak Area Fire Management Officer Howie Kent (right).
The Kenai Peninsula's wildfire season began a few weeks sooner than in year's past. That's primarily because of a lack of snow coverage last winter.

On this week's episode, we're chatting with Howie Kent, fire management officer for the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Kenai/Kodiak area office, and Jeff Bouschor, fire management officer for the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. We're speaking about fire suppression tactics, safety and expectations for the 2025 wildfire season.

To obtain a burn permit or look at today's wildfire danger, visit the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection website.

Hunter Morrison
Hunter Morrison is a news reporter at KDLL
