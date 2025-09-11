Soldotna council delays action on waterfront rezone

Action on a proposed rezone of riverfront land in Soldotna is on hold until February. That’s after the Soldotna City Council on Wednesday postponed a pair of ordinances outlining and codifying the new zone.

Council members cited a few reasons for postponing, including problems with the proposed language, the need for more work on the ordinances and the absence of two of the council’s voting members.

The proposal would create a new multi-use zoning district for roughly 50 acres along the Kenai River. That’s the footprint of the so-called Soldotna Riverfront Redevelopment Project. Planners envision a walkable commercial district with a public plaza and market hall.

The rezone proposal is the culmination of several months of work by Soldotna planning and zoning commissioners. The new zone would be more restrictive, though existing businesses would be grandfathered in. On Wednesday, it was clear multiple city council members have reservations. Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings owns land in the project area with her husband. She did not recuse herself from council’s work on the project.

“The fact that we’re wanting to remove businesses that provide a lot of sales tax into our city I think is unjust to the property owners in this city,” she said. “ … You’re not going to get sales tax revenue from museums and art galleries to the tune of what you’re getting from a service station.”

Under the new zone, certain business types would not be allowed to operate in the area, like automotive services, churches and lumber yards. The proposed Riverfront Mixed-Use District describes development that provides a healthy, equitable and accessible environment with a mix of public gathering spaces, housing and diverse travel opportunities.

Council member Jordan Chilson says there’s no need to rush the process. He says it’s important to balance the city’s vision for the riverfront area with support for small businesses.

“I would rather take the time to, you know, go back to the drawing board if we have to and make additional changes,” he said.

The council already started getting into possible changes on Wednesday. It considered six amendments. The only one approved broadens the type of housing allowed in the zone.

Council member Dave Carey says he’d like to see the city do more outreach with business owners in the project area between now and next year.

“This is a significant thing for this city, for forever,” he said. “And we've agreed that this is probably going to be a 20- to 30-year process also in the earlier discussion. And so I would hope that whatever motion we make to postpone making a decision on this particular ordinance, we would in the interim do all that's reasonable to seek information from those most affected.”

It’s been more than three years since the city received a federal grant to start planning a redeveloped riverfront area. Since then, the city finished the plan and has pitched the project to the public .