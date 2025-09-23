Absentee voting underway on the Kenai Peninsula

Absentee in-person voting is underway for Oct. 7 municipal elections.

Absentee ballots are intended to voters who won’t be able to cast a ballot at their polling place on Election Day. In addition to voting absentee in person, voters may also apply for an absentee ballot until Sept. 30 that can be mailed or faxed to an absentee voting location.

This year, borough voters will decide five Borough Assembly seats, three school board seats, five ballot propositions and more than a dozen service area board seats. That’s on top of city council seats and city ballot propositions, including annexation in Soldotna.

The borough clerk’s office in Soldotna has ballot styles for all borough precincts, while other clerk offices have regional ballots. The borough clerk’s office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. The borough clerk’s office also has ballots for Soldotna’s city races , including city council.

Also on the central peninsula, the Kenai City Clerk’s office has ballots for the Central, K-Beach, all three Kenai, Nikiski, Salamatof and Tyonek precincts. The clerk’s office is at Kenai City Hall and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. That office also has ballots for the city races.

On the southern peninsula, the Homer Clerk’s Office has ballots for the Anchor Point, Diamond Ridge, Fox River, both Homer, Kachemak City/Fritz Creek, Ninilchik, Seldovia/Kachemak Bay and Tyonek precincts. The clerk’s office is at Homer City Hall and is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The Seldovia City Clerk’s office also has ballots for voters in the Seldovia/Kachemak Bay Precinct. That office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at city hall and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day at the Seldovia Library.

On the eastern peninsula, the Seward City Clerk’s office has ballots for the Bear Creek, Cooper Landing, Hope, Moose Pass and Seward/Lowell Point precincts. The clerk’s office at Seward City Hall is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.