Borough swears in new assembly members

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published October 15, 2025 at 5:21 PM AKDT
Michele TUrner swears in, from left, Scott Griebel, Michael Hicks, Sargeant Truesdell, Dale Eicher and Lenora Nielen on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
The Kenai Peninsula Borough swore in five new assembly members Tuesday, the same night the sitting assembly certified the results of last week’s election. The new members won’t take their seats on the dais until the next assembly meeting later this month.

Joining the assembly are Scott Griebel in the Kalifornsky district, Lenora Niesen in the Nikiski district, Sargeant Truesdell in the Soldotna district, Dale Eicher in the Sterling/Funny River district and Michael Hicks in the Central district.

Assembly comments Tuesday were a mix of farewells to departing members and welcomes to the new group.

Outgoing assembly member James Baisden, who resigned earlier this year, offered incoming members some advice.

“Enjoy it and try to develop friendships up here,” he said. “Don't take it personal. I think you see the group that's up here right now. We might not – we might not agree with everything, but at the end of the day, I hope they've enjoyed having me up here.”

Homer representative Kelly Cooper emphasized the importance of the assembly’s work.

“This body is a really diverse group, and it's not political,” she said. “It's not partisan. It’s people coming from their communities that really, really care about where we are and what we're doing, and I would say it's not sexy, but it's foundational. And it’s really important that we pay attention to the foundation.”

Before adjourning for the last time, the five outgoing assembly members received plaques for “outstanding and dedicated public service.”
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
