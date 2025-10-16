© 2025 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support public radio — donate today!

Assembly members to get first raise in 25 years

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published October 16, 2025 at 5:41 PM AKDT
Outgoing Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly President Peter Ribbens consults with borough staff during a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Soldotna, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
Outgoing Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly President Peter Ribbens consults with borough staff during a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Soldotna, Alaska.

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members are getting a raise for the first time in more than 25 years. That’s after the group unanimously approved the change Tuesday.

Starting July 1, 2026, assembly members will get paid $150 more per month for their service. Assembly members will make $550 per month, while the assembly president will make $650 per month. Assembly members last increased their monthly stipends in 2000.

Outgoing Assembly President Peter Ribbens proposed the change. He says increasing the pay will incentivize people to serve on the time-intensive assembly.

“I don't think any of us here is here because of the compensation that we get, but it is a factor, he said. “I think it's important for us to encourage qualified people to run to be on the assembly. And being compensated is a component of it.”

The raise won’t apply to Ribbens or to the other four assembly members whose terms end this month.

In addition to their monthly stipend, assembly members are eligible for borough health and life insurance benefits and a $25 monthly allowance for internet access.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsKenai Peninsula Borough Assembly
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
Related Content