Nikolaevsk Charter School gets final OK

A long-sought K-12 charter school in the remote community of Nikolaevsk will officially open its doors this fall. That’s after the Alaska Board of Education gave it a final stamp of approval last week.

The vote came roughly two months after Kenai Peninsula school board members approved the group’s charter school proposal . The local vote was despite recommendations from the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, which raised concerns about several elements of the group’s application.

Mariah Kerrone has spearheaded charter school efforts in Nikolaevsk for years. Addressing the state board last week, she outlined their plans for an elementary Montessori program and vocational education focus for upper grades.

“We've put together a kindergarten through 12th grade charter school with a home school program in addition to the traditional five-day-a-week program,” she said. “We felt like, in our community, many people have turned to homeschool, but aren't getting the support that they need.”

Efforts to get an alternative education program off the ground in Nikolaevsk have been years in the making . Parents and students in the community – about 10 miles east of Anchor Point – raised concerns about declining enrollment, clashes over Russian Old Believer practices and understaffing.

Previous efforts to start a charter school stalled due to missed deadlines, facility use and curriculum choices. Last year, the school district closed the existing K-12 school amid a forecast budget shortfall. Now, the charter group is proposing to move into the vacant building.

Dr. Deena Bishop is the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development. She was one of multiple people last week who celebrated the group’s commitment to opening the charter school.

“You know, there were some bumpy roads, but we're always happy when we can come and meet parents' needs and students' needs and bring choice to fruition,” she said. “And so I really applaud this working group and this APC for sticking with it.”

The board also applauded the charter’s focus on career and technical education, or CTE. Under the approved charter , all in-person high school students must participate in six hours of CTE instruction, overseen by a certified teacher trained in CTE delivery. Students will also receive certificates in areas like construction safety, technology and carpentry.

“CTE is becoming more and more prevalent and needed,” said James Fields, the board’s first vice chair. “So the more CTE we can advance, I think the better off our students are and our communities are.”

In a letter , Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Superintendent Clayton Holland verified the local school board approved Nikolaevsk’s charter proposal. But he also said some parts of the application fall short of state guidelines.

On Monday, Holland told KDLL he was not notified that the charter had gone before the state board for approval. Now that it’s final, Holland says the district fully supports the school and will work with organizers to address any remaining concerns.

The first day of the 2026-2027 school year is Aug. 19.