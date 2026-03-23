Dunleavy talks gasline tax revamp bill in KDLL interview

On Friday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled new legislation that he says restructures Alaska’s tax laws to help make the Alaska LNG megaproject more economic as it awaits a final investment decision. Unlike existing state law, the new structure would levy a tax that’s based on the volume of natural gas moving through a pipeline. That’s instead of a tax on the assessed value of the pipeline itself.

Dunleavy spoke with KDLL one-on-one the day the legislation was introduced.