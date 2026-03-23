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Dunleavy talks gasline tax revamp bill in KDLL interview

KDLL | By Ashlyn O'Hara
Published March 23, 2026 at 7:35 PM AKDT
Gov. Mike Dunleavy listens to Glenfarne CEO Brendan Duval talk about the Alaska LNG Project during a panel on Thursday, June 5, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Ashlyn O'Hara
/
KDLL
Gov. Mike Dunleavy listens to Glenfarne CEO Brendan Duval talk about the Alaska LNG Project during a panel on Thursday, June 5, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska.

On Friday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled new legislation that he says restructures Alaska’s tax laws to help make the Alaska LNG megaproject more economic as it awaits a final investment decision. Unlike existing state law, the new structure would levy a tax that’s based on the volume of natural gas moving through a pipeline. That’s instead of a tax on the assessed value of the pipeline itself.

Dunleavy spoke with KDLL one-on-one the day the legislation was introduced.
Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsAlaska LNG Projectoil and gasGov. Mike Dunleavy
Ashlyn O'Hara
Prior to joining KDLL's news team in May 2024, O'Hara spent nearly four years reporting for the Peninsula Clarion in Kenai. Before that, she was a freelance reporter for The New York Times, a statehouse reporter for the Columbia Missourian and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach her at aohara@kdll.org
See stories by Ashlyn O'Hara
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