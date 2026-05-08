HEA tallies Board of Directors election results

Homer Electric Association’s Board of Directors will welcome familiar faces back to its central Kenai Peninsula seats. Incumbents triumphed after 3,898 ballots were tallied at the cooperative’s annual membership meeting Thursday. Board members serve three-year terms.

In District 1, which covers Kenai, Nikiski and parts of Soldotna, Jim Duffield was reelected after receiving 51.6% of more than 1,000 votes cast. He received just 32 more votes than challenger Patrick Parker. Duffield will also retain his roles as secretary and treasurer after a separate board vote.

In District 2, which covers parts of Soldotna, Sterling and Kasilof, Dan Green was reelected. He received 60% of the 1,200 votes cast, beating out challenger Mitch Michaud.

On the southern peninsula, Peter Crimp will be a new face on the board. He replaces Jim Levine, who did not run for reelection and beat out Bob Day by 446 votes. District 3 covers Kasilof to Kachemak Bay and saw the highest voter participation, with more than 1,600 votes cast.

The board also reelected status quo board officers. Dan Furlong will continue serving as board president, Robert Wall will continue serving as vice president, Wayne Ogle will continue serving as deputy secretary and Jim Duffield will continue serving as secretary and treasurer.

Cooperative-wide, less than 15% of members voted in this year’s board election.

Disclaimer: Mitch Michaud also serves on KDLL’s Board of Directors.